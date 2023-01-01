Bam Margera was 'basically pronounced dead' during recent hospitalisation

Bam Margera has revealed he was "basically" pronounced dead after suffering multiple seizures in December.

It was reported in early December that the former Jackass star had been hospitalised with pneumonia, or inflammation of the lungs, and Covid-19. Editors at TMZ claimed he had been placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a San Diego, California hospital.

During an appearance on Wild Ride!, his former Jackass co-star Steve-O's podcast, on Thursday, Bam revealed the true extent of his health crisis.

"Basically, I was pronounced dead on Elvis' birthday, December 8," he said. "I did not know that I had gnarly Covid (and) my body was shutting down. I went into four seizures, each one lasting 10 to 20 minutes. On the fourth one, I bit my tongue so hard it was like nearly falling off. It got so swollen and puffy it wouldn't fit in my mouth. I was drinking the infected blood which gave me pneumonia as well, so when the shaman took me to the hospital, I went into my fifth seizure, and I couldn't breathe without a tube down my throat.

"I woke up five days later thinking I was there for a couple of hours. They're like, 'Dude you've been here for nearly a week. We tried to take the tube out, and you weren't breathing on your own.'"

The 43-year-old revealed that he was in the facility for eight days in total.

He celebrated being discharged from the hospital on 11 December when he posted a photo on Instagram with the caption, "I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers."