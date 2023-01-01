Kate Hudson rates Liv Tyler as her best on-screen kiss

Kate Hudson has ranked Liv Tyler as her best-ever on-screen kiss.

During an interview with Janelle Monáe for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series, the Almost Famous actress was asked about what it was like to lock lips with her co-stars.

Accordingly, Kate revealed that she was happy to smooch Liv - whom she calls "schpoop" - while filming 2000 movie Dr. T & The Women.

"She has the softest lips of them all," she gushed. "Those lips, those Tyler lips."

And when it comes to male co-stars, Kate rated her Almost Famous co-star Billy Crudup as having a slightly better technique than her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days love interest, Matthew McConaughey.

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser," the 43-year-old smiled. "Better? I wouldn't say better. Definitely... definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss. It's like theatre."

Kate has most recently been promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in which she plays fashion designer Birdie Jay.