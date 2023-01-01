Jane Fonda and 80 for Brady co-stars couldn't stop talking

Jane Fonda and her '80 for Brady' co-stars couldn't stop talking.

The 85-year-old actress admitted she, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin became a "problem for the director", Kyle Marvin, because they had so much fun on set, they found it hard to get back into character and start working.

She joked to People magazine of the "problem": "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters.

"You know, we just — whether it was Rita and I singing — she starts a song and I finish it and vice versa. And I don't know, we just, we really enjoyed it."

Jane had known her co-stars for decades so was thrilled to get to work with them.

She said: "You know, I've known Lily for 50 years.

"I've made three other movies with her and another one is being shown on Sunday, by the way. 'Moving On', which I love, dark comedy.

"I've known Sally 40 years, and I just so admire her and watching her process of creating the character during the course of filming was really special."

And Rita, 91, was delighted to be cast alongside such "spectacularly special actresses."

She gushed: "So, you know, when the names were first mentioned to me, I said, 'Who?! Who did you say is in this?! Oh, my God, that's incredible.' And you know, it was incredible. It was fabulous.

"This woman who is next to us here, Jane Fonda, is sensational and funny.

"And the movie, I'm happy to say, it's so wonderful to sit here and not be even a little bit nervous. It's funny, it does everything it's supposed to do, this movie.

"And this woman is — I keep saying 'This woman' because she's right next to me and you can't see her — but Jane is just spectacular, and she's funny."

Jane praised Rita's work ethic and admitted she was "in awe" of her.

She said: "I mean, when I started to feel tired, I'm 85, but she's 91, and she never got tired.

"She was so full of energy and imagination and joy. I mean, look at her. I just, you know, I'm in awe of her, and she's my new role model."