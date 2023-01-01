Sydney Sweeney needs to find 'healthy' balance between work and rest

Sydney Sweeney needs to find a "healthy" balance between work and downtime.



The Euphoria star suffered burnout over the summer while she was shooting the film Reality as she had to prepare for the superhero movie Madame Web and do interviews during her downtime.



The burnout led to panic attacks and trouble sleeping, so Sydney decided to switch her phone off and rest for several days - which wasn't the solution she had hoped for.



"I put so much into that movie and every hour I had off I had a photoshoot or interview or prepping for Madame Web," she told British GQ. "I wasn't allowed to quiet my brain. And that's hard. I had seven days off. I went home and turned off my phone."



But when she turned it back on and saw all the notifications waiting for her, "I was like, 'F**k, I can't do that again,' so I have to find a healthy in-between."



The 25-year-old sat down for several interviews last year thanks to her double Emmy nominations for Euphoria and The White Lotus. While she doesn't mind being interviewed, she has become more conscious of what she tells reporters and what will make headlines.



"I'll see people say, 'She needs to get media training'. Why, do you want to see a robot?" she said of the response to her interviews. "I don't think there's any winning."



Elsewhere in the chat, Sydney admitted her newfound fame has left her in a limbo state between her home life in Washington and work life in Los Angeles.



"When I go home my family doesn't understand me or the world I'm in anymore," she sighed. "But then in this industry, my home and the place that grounds me is so vastly different to how people live there. I'm in this in-between place where I feel like neither side understands me."