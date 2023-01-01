Kris Jenner leads tributes to Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea

Kris Jenner has paid tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother Andrea Thompson.

On Friday, editors at TMZ reported that Andrea died at her Toronto, Canada home after suffering a heart attack.

Following the sad news, Kris took to Instagram to share a series of photos of Andrea, Tristan, and the sportsman's ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea. My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel," the momager wrote, referencing Tristan's siblings. "You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother."

Kris went on to describe Andrea as a "blessing".

"I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light," she continued. "Thank you for always praying for us and lifting us up and encouraging us along the way. Rest in peace beautiful angel."

Kris and Andrea were grandmothers to Tristan and Khloé's four-year-old daughter, True, and a baby boy who the former couple welcomed via surrogate in July 2022.

The pair ended their romantic relationship in June 2021.

Neither Tristan nor Khloé has publicly commented on Andrea's death.