Prince Harry dishes on 'competition' between Duchess Meghan and Princess Catherine

Prince Harry has discussed the apparent fallout between Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

During an interview to promote his new memoir Spare, which aired on ITV on Sunday night, the British royal spoke about how he and his wife Meghan, along with his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, were labelled as the "fab four" when undertaking joint appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Harry insisted the concept was "something the British press created" and it "creates competition".

"The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on. But, very quickly, it became Meghan versus Kate," he stated. "And that, when it plays out so publicly, you can't hide from that, right? Especially when within my family you have the newspapers laid out pretty much in every single palace, house that is around."

Harry went on to claim he and Meghan were considered to be the "new kids on the block" and threatened to "steal the limelight" from other members of the family.

Elsewhere in the special, journalist Tom Bradby summarised an excerpt from Spare in which Harry recounted a "clear-the-air" chat between Meghan and Catherine that didn't go so smoothly.

Amid the tension, the 38-year-old apparently recalled how his sister-in-law "gripped her chair so tightly her fingers went white".

"At one stage, Harry recounts a clear-the-air meeting involving him, William, Kate, and Meghan. It seems to have gone so badly wrong that he describes Kate as gripping the edges of the leather chair so tightly that her fingers were white," Tom said. "Kate says she's owed an apology from Meghan who previously put a moment of Kate's forgetfulness down to so-called baby brain. According to Harry, Kate tells Meghan they're not close enough to talk that way and William says, 'That's not what's done here in Britain'. The meeting ends awkwardly, with a hug of sorts."

Representatives for Buckingham Palace have not yet commented on the claims.

Spare will be available to purchase from Tuesday.