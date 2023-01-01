Hailey Bieber struggled with PTSD following hospitalisation for blood clot

Hailey Bieber experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she was hospitalised with stroke-like symptoms in early 2022.

Last March, the model suffered a transient ischaemic attack, or mini-stroke, caused by a hole in her heart. Hailey later underwent surgery to fix the heart defect.

Reflecting on the "very scary and very jarring” experience during a recent appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast, Hailey noted that she still struggles with aspects of the incident.

“It was definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever gone through,” she said, before explaining that because she was in Palm Springs, California at the time, returning there is still “very triggering” for her.

“Even the first couple of times coming back here after was a little bit of a strange triggering kind of feeling for me because you just remember exactly how everything happened in that moment,” the Rhode founder stated. “But I think the bright side for me was that it led me to find out I had this hole in my heart.”

Hailey went on to note that she battled anxiety for several months after the health scare.

“I struggled with a lot of anxiety after. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just like the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again,” the 26-year-old continued. “It was just a feeling that I was, like, 'I never want to experience that ever again.' I mean, it was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine.”

Hailey added that she is “open to talking about the experience if it could help somebody else”.