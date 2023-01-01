Claire Danes expecting third child with Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child.

The Homeland star's spokesperson revealed to People in a statement published on Sunday that she and her husband will be expanding their brood this year.

The 43-year-old actress and the British Black Hawk Down actor, 47, are already parents to two sons: Cyrus, 10, and Rowan, four years old.

Claire and Hugh married in 2009, three years after meeting on the set of their 2007 film Evening, in which they played fictional lovers caught up in a tumultuous love triangle.

The pair have yet to reveal to their fans whether they are expecting another boy or a girl, nor Danes' due date.

The Romeo + Juliet star previously told the outlet that "motherhood is amazing" and Cyrus loves joining her on set.

"He says, 'Action!'" she revealed. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet... It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"

Her pregnancy news comes shortly after she was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a limited series for her performance in Fleishman Is in Trouble. The awards show takes place on Tuesday.