Maria Bakalova to star in O Horizon

Maria Bakalova has been cast in 'O Horizon'.

The 26-year-old actress is to star in the sci-fi comedy-drama alongside David Strathairn.

The film wrapped production last autumn and has been written and directed by Emmy winner Madeleine Sackler.

The plot centres on Abby (Bakalova), a brilliant young neuroscientist who has recently lost her father Warren (Strathairn) and drowns her grief by spending her days working with a monkey called Dorey.

She meets a programmer called Sam who has created a technology that reconnects Abby with her beloved father. Her relationship with her digitalised dad forces her to re-examine everything from her romantic relationships to her life's work.

Joseph Cross, Audrey Tommassini and Paul Nelson are all producers on the project.

Maria was widely praised for her performance in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' as Tutar Sadgiyev – the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen's titular alter ego – but explained how fame from the film means she has to be more measured in her behaviour.

She said: "Usually, everything that goes on in my head comes straight out of my mouth – which isn't always a good thing.

"But you have to take responsibility for your words."

The Bulgarian actress is due to star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and had high praise for director James Gunn.

Maria said: "I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He's just everything.

"I don't even know how to say it, he's so talented. He's so funny. He's so fun. He's such a great human being. What an example of a person that I'd want to be like. His dedication to his craft is admirable as well. It's just phenomenal.

"I've been very lucky to meet him and to have a chance to work with him. I want to do it again and again."