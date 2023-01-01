Allison Williams spoke to robot experts to prepare for M3GAN

Allison Williams spoke to roboticists to prepare for her role in 'M3GAN'.

The 34-year-old actress stars in the new sci-fi horror flick as the roboticist Gemma and had discussions with experts in the field to make sure she was well prepared for the part.

Allison joked to The Hollywood Reporter: "I understood almost nothing that they told me.

"I asked about what it's like to be a woman in this field where there are so many men. I wanted to know what to wear and how to dress. Do you go full femme? Do you wear makeup? From the very superficial to the much deeper questions of why did you get into this field? What motivated you? Did you have role models? It was great."

The movie's titular character is a robotic doll that becomes overprotective of its child companion but Allison described it as her "most complicated co-star".

She said: "Sometimes it was also just a piece of tape in an 'X' shape. It was just a very singular experience. I doubt I'll ever have another one like it."

Williams serves as an executive producer on 'M3GAN' and is grateful to have an influence both in front of and behind the camera.

The 'Get Out' star said: "I inherently have always been super invested in the things that I work on. I love being involved from the script stage to the very end with marketing and promotion, so it was a relief to have a title that meant that I was allowed to be as obsessed and as involved as I have always wanted to be.

"It also meant that I was able to have a 360-degree perspective on what it takes to get something like this made."