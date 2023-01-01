Prince Harry hints he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex won't give up their royal titles

Prince Harry has hinted he and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will never give up their royal titles.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior members of the royal family and relocated to America in early 2020, many people urged them to renounce their royal titles but they did not.

Harry and Meghan's critics have continued to call for them to be stripped of their titles, particularly following the release of their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix docuseries and Harry's explosive new memoir Spare.

The 38-year-old addressed the calls in a candid interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday, seemingly suggesting the couple will never relinquish their titles because Harry doesn't believe it would "make a difference".

When asked why he and Meghan haven't renounced their Sussex titles by host Anderson Cooper, Harry fired back, "And what difference would that make?"

Cooper then pointed out that "one of the criticisms" the pair has received is they "want to step back from the institutional role" but still want to "be so public".

Harry responded, "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain. But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold."

He added, "I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed in lies or narrative to a tabloid."

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties, they announced they would no longer actively use their His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles. However, they were allowed to keep their Sussex ones.