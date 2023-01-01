Hugh Jackman denies ever taking steroids to bulk up for Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has denied ever taking steroids to get into shape for his role as Wolverine.

The Australian actor played Logan/Wolverine in the X-Men film series between 2000 and 2017 and is set to reprise the role in Ryan Reynolds's upcoming Deadpool 3.

During a recent interview for HBO's Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, presenter Chris asked Hugh whether he had ever taken steroids to bulk up for the part.

"Over the years people have wondered, did he juice?" Did he take steroids?" he questioned.

In response, Hugh insisted he never had been tempted as he was aware of the "side effects".

"No, I love my job. And I love Wolverine," he explained. "I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, 'I don't love it that much.' So no, I just did it the old school way. And I tell you, I've eaten more chickens - I'm so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world. Literally, the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I'm in trouble."

And as for preparing to play Wolverine once more, Hugh shared that he is planning to channel all of his energy into preparing for the part once he wraps portraying Professor Harold Hill in The Music Man on Broadway this month.

"I've learned you can't rush it. I've learned that it takes time. I'm going to be with my family and train. That's going to be my job for six months. And I'm really fit right now. There's one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I'm fit. So, I'm healthy. I have a good place to start," the 54-year-old continued, before adding jokingly: "And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I'm coming for you."