Brad Pitt once crashed a wedding party

Brad Pitt has recalled how he once gate-crashed a wedding party.

During an interview for the latest issue of W magazine, the Babylon actor was asked whether he had shown up at an event uninvited.

In response, Brad shared he rocked up to a wedding reception while shooting Mr. & Mrs. Smith, in which he co-starred alongside his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“I have crashed a wedding party. It was on the set of Mr. & Mrs. (Smith),” he recounted. “We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down. It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were O.K. with it.”

Brad and Angelina officially started dating after the actor’s divorce from Jennifer Aniston was finalised in April 2005. The Hollywood stars, who share six children, were married between 2014 until their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Brad reflected on his first experience of becoming starstruck shortly after he moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

“I saw John Cusack, and that was the first I had ever seen a man or woman who actually worked in film. It was really strange, being in the same room with someone who you watched on the screen,” the 59-year-old shared.