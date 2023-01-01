Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck meeting Ariana Grande on the set of their 2021 movie Don't Look Up.

During an interview for W magazine's Best Performances series, The Hunger Games actress was asked if she had ever been "starstruck".

In response, Lawrence recalled her reaction to meeting the God Is a Woman singer on the set of the apocalyptic comedy.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," Jennifer began. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner."

The 32-year-old, who is a self-confessed reality TV fan, noted she wouldn't be able to cope if she met singer Jessica Simpson.

"I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over," she gushed. "She made a video for my birthday one time."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer revealed she had posters of Avril Lavigne and dogs on her wall when she was younger and that the 1991 comedy Father of the Bride always make her cry.

"Not when they get married, but when he sees her as a little girl and she's like, 'Mommy, Daddy, I met a man in Rome and we're getting married,'" she explained. "But I'm so sensitive now that I can barely watch anything, anything with children or animals being hurt or not loved properly is too upsetting."