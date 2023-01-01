Jane Fonda 'feeling great' after cancer battle

Jane Fonda feels "great" after beating cancer again.



The Grace and Frankie star revealed in September she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.



In mid-December, she announced her cancer was in remission and could discontinue her chemotherapy treatments.



Speaking to Extra at a screening of her new movie, 80 for Brady, over the weekend, the 85-year-old was asked how she was feeling.



"Great! I stopped chemo and I feel great," she replied.



Jane went on to refer to her cancer battle as "an adventure," saying, "I got a chance to experience what hundreds of millions of other people in the world have experienced. It wasn't the first time I had cancer. And I got lucky. I had really, really good care. I'm lucky. I'm blessed."



The Barbarella star previously overcame breast cancer in 2010, and in early 2018, she revealed she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip.



Jane announced her remission news in a blog post titled Best Birthday Present Ever in mid-December.



"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she wrote in the post. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."