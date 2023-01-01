Prince Harry accuses Paul Burrell of 'milking' Princess Diana's death for money

Prince Harry has revealed Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell made his "blood boil" when he published a book about his mother after her death.



The Duke of Sussex claimed in his controversial memoir Spare that Burrell was "milking" Diana's death for money when he published the book, A Royal Duty, in 2003.



In Spare, Harry revealed he was working as an unpaid farmhand in Australia after leaving Eton College when he received a package from Buckingham Palace about "a delicate matter".



"Mummy's former butler had penned a tell-all which actually told nothing," Harry recalled, reports Mail Online. "It was merely one man's self-justifying, self-centring version of events."



The 38-year-old continued, "My mother once called this butler a dear friend, trusted him implicitly. We did too. Now this. He was milking her disappearance for money. It made my blood boil."



Burrell, whom the Duke does not name in the autobiography, drew harsh criticism from the royal family when his book was first published, with Harry and Prince William calling it "a cold and overt betrayal" in a statement.



In Spare, which was released on Tuesday, Harry confessed he wanted to fly home to "confront" Burrell but his brother William and father, King Charles III, talked him out of it. The royal "anxiously" waited for a meeting with the butler but it never came to pass.



"I didn't know why; I presume the Palace quashed it. I told myself: Shame," he wrote. "I thought of that man as the one errant steer that got away that summer."



Burrell, 64, once served as a footman for Queen Elizabeth II and was later a butler to Diana for 10 years until her death in 1997.