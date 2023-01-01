Anna Kendrick created embryos with ex-boyfriend before relationship 'shifted'

Anna Kendrick created embryos with her ex-partner before there was a major "shift" in the relationship.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, which was published on Monday, the Pitch Perfect actress revealed that she had planned on starting a family with an unnamed boyfriend but he allegedly became emotionally abusive around six years into the relationship.

"I was with someone - this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'" she said. "And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger. Like, I don't know what's happening.'"

At first, Anna wondered whether she or her partner had some sort of undiagnosed illness, like a brain tumour.

"That actually gave me a moment of relief," the 37-year-old recounted. "(I thought), 'Maybe he has a brain tumour, or maybe I have a brain tumour.' Then we can do something about it. There's an answer."

However, Anna eventually realised that she needed to leave the situation.

"It was hard for me to recognise this as an abusive relationship because it didn't follow (the normal) trajectory. This is unusual that this is six years of very happy, loving relationship and then an overnight shift," she continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Anna noted that her experiences inspired her performance in the new movie Alice, Darling.