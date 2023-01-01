Ellen DeGeneres ordered to shelter at home amid flash flooding in California

Ellen DeGeneres has been ordered to shelter at her home in Montecito, California amid the flash floods.

Authorities ordered the entire community of Montecito to evacuate on Monday after unprecedented torrential rains caused dangerous flash flooding in the region.

Ellen, who lives in the town, gave fans a glimpse of the weather emergency on social media by sharing a video of herself next to a raging river.

"Montecito is under complete evacuation... this is the five-year anniversary (of) the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives. This is crazy," she said. "On the five-year anniversary, we are having unprecedented rain. This creek next to our house never flows, ever. It's probably about nine feet up and it can go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate."

She added, "We need to be nicer to Mother Nature because Mother Nature is not happy with us. Let's all do our part, stay safe everybody."

In the caption, the former talk show host revealed she and her wife Portia de Rossi didn't have to evacuate.

"Montecito is under mandatory evacuation. We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place. Please stay safe everyone," she wrote.

On 9 January 2018, deadly floods and mudslides struck Montecito, killing 23 people and destroying more than 100 homes.

Famous Montecito residents also include Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.