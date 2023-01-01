Anna Kendrick felt 'so much shame' over staying in dysfunctional relationship

Anna Kendrick still experiences "so much shame" for staying in a dysfunctional relationship longer than she should have.

During an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, which was published on Monday, the Pitch Perfect actress revealed that she had planned on starting a family with an unnamed boyfriend but he allegedly became emotionally abusive around six years into the relationship.

After unsuccessfully trying couples therapy, Anna eventually made the call to leave her former partner.

"I have so much shame about not leaving. It wasn't just the, 'Oh, I'm losing the relationship.' It was that I believed that if we broke up, or if he left, basically, it was a confirmation that it's because I'm impossible," she said. "There was an inherent thing of me being so rejectable that this person who loved me very deeply for six years, it suddenly occurred to him how awful I was or something."

Soon after, Anna decided to begin therapy and started attending Al-Anon meetings on her own.

"All of these things ended up being very wonderful things for me in the long run, but initially went into them thinking, 'Tell me how to stop being crazy. Tell me how to stop feeling anything,'" the 37-year-old continued. "I ended up going down to just one therapist eventually and I'm totally obsessed with her... but what she did teach me to do was look at my own experience and decide what I wanted and start drawing boundaries.

"And that was really scary and really hard but that is what ended the relationship."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Anna noted that her experiences inspired her performance in the new movie Alice, Darling.