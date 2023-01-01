Danny Masterson to stand trial for rape charges again

Danny Masterson has been ordered to stand trial for three rape charges again.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge ruled the That ‘70s Show alum would have to undergo a second trial, after his first trial for three counts of rape ended in a hung jury and mistrial.

Masterson, 46, is accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills residence between 2001 and 2003.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo rejected Masterson’s motion to dismiss the case and formally set 29 March this year as the start date for the actor’s second trial with jury selection.

LA County Deputy District Attorneys Reinhold Mueller and Ariel Anson also confirmed they will prosecute a second trial.

Following the news of a second trial, the husband of one of the three anonymous women coming forward for the case made a statement obtained by Deadline.

“We are pleased that Danny Masterson will not be permitted to simply escape criminal accountability,” he remarked. “Despite suffering years of intimidation and harassment, we are completely committed to participating in the next criminal trial to the extent requested by prosecutors and again testifying about Mr Masterson’s depraved actions.”

Masterson was first arrested in 2020. His initial trial for the charges was declared a mistrial on 30 November, 2022.

He remains free on $3.3 million (£2.7 million) bail.