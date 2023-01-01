Francis Ford Coppola denies reports of 'ballooning budget' and 'crew exodus' on Megalopolis

Francis Ford Coppola has responded to a report detailing staff turnover on the Megalopolis set.

While speaking to Deadline for an interview published on Tuesday, the renowned 83-year-old director addressed reports of chaos brewing on the set of his upcoming science fiction drama movie, Megalopolis.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed employee turnover in the production's visual effects and art departments on Monday. The report indicated the film has been in "peril", under a "ballooning budget" and "crew exodus".

Coppola dismissed the report's claims, emphasising, "I love my cast, I love what I'm getting each day, I am on schedule and on budget, and that's what is important to me."

The director acknowledged that the visual effects team were let go and the art department resigned due to creative differences but shut down the notion that the shoot was out of control. He stressed the situation was not as dramatic as his replacement of Harvey Keitel with Martin Sheen weeks into the production of 1979's Apocalypse Now.

"It was basically about managing cost," he explained of letting the VFX team go. "I've never worked on a film where I was so happy with the cast. I am so happy with the look and that we are so on schedule. These reports never say who these sources are. To them, I say, ha, ha, just wait and see. Because this is a beautiful film and primarily so because the cast is so great."

He concluded, "If we're on schedule, and I love the actors and the look is great, I don't know what anyone's talking about here."

The film, which is being shot in Atlanta, Georgia, stars Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman and Dustin Hoffman.

Driver also responded to the reports, telling Deadline, "I've been on sets that were chaotic and this one is far from it. The environment that's being created by Francis, is one of focus and inspiration. As of now, we're on schedule, making our days, and honestly, it's been one of the best shooting experiences I've had."