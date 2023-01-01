Eddie Murphy jokes about Will Smith slap as he accepts Golden Globes honour

Eddie Murphy made a joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap as he accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The Coming to America actor accepted the honorary Golden Globe in recognition of his outstanding contribution to entertainment and he concluded his speech with a punchline about Will's shocking slap as he laid out his "blueprint" for success.

"I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind," he said at the end of his speech. "It's a blueprint and I've followed it my whole career. It's very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f**king mouth!"

At the 2022 Oscars ceremony in March, Will slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia. After he returned to his seat, Will yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!"

Speaking to reporters backstage at the Globes, Eddie was asked if he had spoken to either Will or Chris about the slap and he simply replied, "No, I haven't, but I love them both."

The 61-year-old was presented with the honorary award by his Coming to America co-star Tracy Morgan and Trading Places co-star Jamie Lee Curtis.

In an emotional speech, Tracy addressed Eddie's many career achievements and told the audience how he inspired him to become a comedian. He then made a quip about Eddie's 10 children by joking, "Your pull-out game is weak, Eddie."

The Golden Globes were held at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.