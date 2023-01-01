Kevin Costner forced to skip Golden Globes due to California floods

Kevin Costner was forced to pull out of the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday due to the extreme weather conditions in California.

The Dances with Wolves star, who won the best actor in a drama TV series prize for Yellowstone, posted a video on Instagram and explained that he and his wife Christine couldn't get to the awards show in Beverly Hills due to the flooding in Santa Barbara.

"I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes. Chris and I aren't going to be able to be there," he began. "Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara. This is the second time in five years that the town freeways flooded out, and we found ourselves on the wrong side of town, and we couldn't get back last night. We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time with the freeways closed. (There's) nobody sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

He then gave a shout-out to his Yellowstone team and told them he was "so sorry" he couldn't be with them at The Beverly Hilton hotel.

Costner beat Jeff Bridges, Diego Luna, Bob Odenkirk and Adam Scott to win the best actor in a drama series prize for Yellowstone.

Regina Hall, who presented the award, also revealed that his family was sheltering at home due to the floods as she accepted the prize on his behalf.

Reading from a teleprompter, Hall burst out laughing when she shared why he wasn't present at the ceremony.

"He so much wanted to be (here)..." Hall told the crowd before bursting into laughter. "I always like how they write this, 'He so much wanted to be here', no, I'm sure he did... He so much wanted to be here but because of the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus!"

Joking about his situation, she added, "This is a sad story right now. He's stuck in Santa Barbara! Let's pray everyone!"