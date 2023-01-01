Everything Everywhere At All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead SAG Award nominees

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees.
On Wednesday, the multiverse comedy-drama scored five SAG nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.
The Banshees of Inisherin also scored five, including the coveted ensemble award. The film's individual nominees were Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.
The SAG nominations were announced by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson on social media on Wednesday, hours after Farrell, Yeoh and Quan won prizes for their performances at the Golden Globes.
To win the best actor SAG, Farrell must beat Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle), while Yeoh must outshine Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) to score best actress.
The remaining nominees for the ensemble prize include The Fabelmans, Babylon and Women Talking.
Over in the television categories, Ozark scored four nominations, including best ensemble and individual nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.
Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Only Murders in the Building and The White Lotus were also multiple nominees.
The 2023 SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on 26 February and be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel.
The full list of nominees:
Movies
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Bill Nighy - Living
Adam Sandler - Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Paul Dano - The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Laura Linney - Ozark
Zendaya - Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan - Barry
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Steve Carell - The Patient
Taron Edgerton - Black Bird
Sam Elliott - 1883
Paul Walter Houser - Black Bird
Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
Emily Blunt - The English
Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things