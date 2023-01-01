Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is pregnant.

The sportswoman took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an ultrasound photo.

In the accompanying caption, Naomi revealed that she is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Cordae and will be taking a hiatus from tennis until 2024.

"The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it's the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," the 25-year-old wrote. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom,' haha."

Naomi also indicated that she plans to be back on the court for the 2024 Australian Open.

"I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life, but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, you'll find your way eventually," she added.

Naomi and Cordae, 25, started dating back in 2019.