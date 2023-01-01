Zendaya 'at a loss for words' following Golden Globes win

Zendaya was "at a loss for words" after she discovered she had won a Golden Globe.

The 26-year-old was named the winner of Best Actress - Television Series Drama for her performance as Rue Bennett in HBO series Euphoria at the ceremony on Tuesday night.

Later, Zendaya took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support, as she wasn't able to attend the prizegiving in person.

"I'm so sorry I wasn't able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor. To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible," she wrote. "Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I'm honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you."

Zendaya beat out the likes of House of the Dragon's Emma D'Arcy, Ozark's Laura Linney, Alaska Daily's Hilary Swank, and The Crown's Imelda Staunton for the honour.

Previously, she won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in Euphoria.

The star is currently in the post-production phase of sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two.