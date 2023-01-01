Sheryl Lee Ralph claims Kardashians 'will pay $10,000' for lips like hers'

Sheryl Lee Ralph has mocked the Kardashians for purchasing lip fillers.

While speaking to InStyle on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, the Abbott Elementary star was asked what she would tell her 15-year-old self if she could.

The actress, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance as Barbara Howard on the ABC mockumentary sitcom, revealed she would praise her natural features, before launching a dig at the Kardashians.

“There certainly is nothing wrong with your lips because there will be people called the Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips,” Sheryl declared.

She continued, “There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin.”

The 66-year-old added, “There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

Later, the actress took to Twitter to respond to critics who had commented on her slamming the Kardashians’ use of lip fillers during the body positivity speech.

“I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed,” she wrote. “Goodnight.”