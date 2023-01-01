Ezra Miller agrees to plead guilty to trespassing in Vermont burglary case

Ezra Miller has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in their Vermont burglary case.



The Justice League actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested in August 2022 for allegedly breaking into a Stamford home in May and stealing three bottles of alcohol while the residents were out.



They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny, which Miller pleaded not guilty to in October.



A clerk for Vermont Superior Court confirmed on Wednesday that the 30-year-old has accepted a plea deal in the case and agreed to plead guilty to trespassing in exchange for the burglary and larceny charges being dropped, according to NBC News.



Miller is expected to enter his guilty plea in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court on Friday.



Court documents show that prosecutors are asking for Miller to face an 89 to 90-day suspended sentence in addition to a $500 (£410) fine and a year's probation.



The embattled star hit headlines throughout 2022 as a result of their erratic behaviour. They were arrested twice in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.



Miller apologised for their behaviour in August and announced that they were undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".



Despite their personal issues, Miller's standalone superhero movie, The Flash, is still on track to be released in June.