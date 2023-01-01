Florence Pugh admits public 'didn't like' her relationship with Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has acknowledged that the public and press "didn't like" her relationship with Zach Braff.

The Don't Worry Darling actress split from the Scrubs star, who is 21 years her senior, in 2022 after three years together. Outside of the occasional Instagram post, their relationship was very private, and she believes this is another reason why many people weren't onboard with them as a couple.

"We weren't in anyone's faces. It was just that people didn't like it," she said in a cover interview for U.S. Vogue magazine. "They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It's exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn't do any of that."

The 27-year-old lived with Zach in Los Angeles during their relationship, and since the split, she has brought her first home in London. When she was asked if she intends to keep a place in L.A., she replied, "My breakup has been very new, so I'm figuring that out."

Florence and Zach are gearing up to promote their new movie, A Good Person, which is due in cinemas in March. He wrote the script explicitly for her and directed the project.

Praising her talent, he told the publication, "I quite simply think she's one of the greatest actors of her generation. She's just magnetic. You cannot take your eyes off of her. And it's not just her beauty and it's not just her acting ability, it's that thing, that magic thing that transcends the screen, where anyone and everyone goes: I want to see whatever this person does."