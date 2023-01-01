Nastia Liukin admits she 'absolutely' wishes she could have stayed on Special Forces after exit

Nastia Liukin has opened up about leaving Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The Olympic gymnast quit celebrity challenge show Special Forces in episode three, on day two of the group’s journey.

While speaking to Hollywood Life for an interview published on Thursday, Nastia explained her decision to remove herself from the reality series and how she’s felt afterwards.

“I was very honoured to have been able to be part of such an incredible group of people, both my fellow recruits and also the staff,” she began. “I think the experience in itself was just what I take with me for the rest of my life. Do I wish I could have stayed longer? Yeah, absolutely.”

Prior to Nastia’s exit, she successfully completed the “car plunge challenge”, but drew criticism from fellow contestant Gus Kenworthy for having a member of the directing staff in the car with her.

“I didn’t ask for Remy to be in the car with me, and I didn’t ask for special treatment,” she responded in her interview. “I didn’t win the Olympics with special treatment. I did feel like I received it there (on Special Forces), so it just made me a little bit uncomfortable.”

However, she added, “After a month of thinking about it I realized I should have maybe stayed and that it was a personal journey to unlock new and old things within myself. The staff does everything for a reason, so there was a reason why they did that.”