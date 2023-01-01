Saweetie to make cameo appearance in second season of Bel-Air

Saweetie has landed a guest role in the second season of Bel-Air.

The Icy rapper will play herself in a cameo appearance in the show's season two premiere.

Saweetie, real name Diamonté Harper, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories on Thursday by sharing behind-the-scenes footage of her filming her cameo, which appears to take place at a party.

"It's an honour to be here. Shout out to the cast, they're really dope, good vibes," she said in the video, which was accompanied by the caption, "Hella excited to be a part of @belairpeacock season 2 dropping 2/23!"

This isn't Saweetie's first TV role - she previously played rapper Indigo in three episodes of Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish in 2021.

Bel-Air, a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith's classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, follows the character Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

According to a Peacock press release, the second season picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence.

The show, which stars Jabari Banks as Will, will return on 23 February.