Margot Robbie convinced she was born under wrong astrological sign

Margot Robbie is convinced she was born under the wrong astrological sign.



During an interview for the latest issue of W magazine, the Babylon actress was asked whether she connects with her star sign - Cancer.



Accordingly, Margot noted that she doesn't "identify" with the zodiac - symbolised by the crab - at all and even once asked her mother if she was really born on 2 July.



"I don't really identify as a Cancer, to be honest with you. Everything I've ever heard about Cancers doesn't sound like me: that they're very sensitive, wear their emotions on their sleeve, and are real homebodies," she said. "I hate being at home, I'm not particularly sensitive, and I don't really wear my emotions on my sleeve. And I've checked and double-checked my rising signs and all that kind of stuff, and it's all Cancer. I think I'm, like, triple Cancer. I even checked with my mum that she didn't get my birth date wrong, which she was very offended by."



Despite her mum confirming her birthday, Margot considers herself to be more aligned with the Gemini sign, which is represented by twins.



"I think I'm more of a Gemini, maybe," the 32-year-old added.



Other celebrities who share Margot's birthday include Lindsay Lohan, Saweetie, and Ashley Tisdale.