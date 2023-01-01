'Okay, so she's normal': Kate Winslet put her on-screen daughter in Avatar 2 at ease with a hug

Kate Winslet instantly put her on-screen daughter Bailey Bass at ease on the set of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'.

The 19-year-old actress plays Tsireya, the daughter of Tonowari (Cliff Curtis) and Ronal (Winslet), who are the leaders of the aquatic Metkayina clan, in the sci-fi sequel.

And the newcomer was nervous about working alongside the 'Titanic' legend, but she made her feel relaxed and even hugged her when they met.

Speaking to the latest issue of Empire magazine, Bailey said of her A-list co-star: "I was freaking out because it was like, 'It's Rose from 'Titanic!'

We're in rehearsals and she comes in ... gives me the biggest hug.

"I'm like, 'Okay, so she's normal.'

You could talk about anything and she is there for you."

The teenager says the film has " truly changed [her] life".

She said: "It's something that doesn't happen every day. My mom's a single mom and she hustled so hard, and for her to see her kid's dream come true ... you put aside all the incredible things that can happen like being able to financially support your family, but more than that, 'Avatar' started my career. It truly changed my life."

Kate recently revealed she has her children to thank for convincing her to take a role in the film.

The 47-year-old actress reunited with her 'Titanic' director James Cameron to appear in his long-awaited sequel to the 2009 flick, and she agreed to play Ronal after a phone call from the filmmaker sent her brood into a frenzy.

She told People magazine: “He called me and described the role, and I thought, ‘That sounds amazing’, and my kids were like ‘Oh my God, mom, you have to do it!’”