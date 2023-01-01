Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford expecting third child

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford are to be parents again.



The British actress displayed her growing baby bump while posing for photographers in a black dress with cape at an American Film Institute Awards event on Friday.



Later, a representative confirmed to People that Carey is pregnant but did not divulge her due date.



The She Said actress and Mumford & Sons frontman wed in 2012 and share daughter Evelyn, seven, and son Wilfred, five.