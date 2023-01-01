Elvis castmembers honour 'bright light' Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis star Austin Butler's "heart is completely shattered" following the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The singer-songwriter, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, suffered a heart attack at her California home last Thursday and died in hospital later that day. She was 54.

Following the sad news, Austin - who portrayed the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 musical biopic - paid tribute to Lisa Marie in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," he said. "I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Lisa Marie is survived by her mother and three daughters; Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

Her son Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.

In addition, Olivia DeJonge, who played Priscilla in the film, called the songstress a "magnificent presence".

And filmmaker Baz remembered her "kind embrace".

"Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie's kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world," he wrote on Instagram. "I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love."