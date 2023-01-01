Pamela Anderson 'had no idea how much anger I had' before writing memoir

Pamela Anderson has opened up about how writing her memoir affected her wellbeing.



While speaking to People for an interview published on Sunday, the Baywatch star discussed working with Netflix on the upcoming documentary Pamela, A Love Story.



She also provided details on writing her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela.



“(There’s) a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory,” she revealed of the writing process. “I’m really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of.”



The actress disclosed, “I didn’t have a collaborator. I didn’t have any ghostwriter, nothing.”



She explained in her interview that her sons Dylan, 25, and Brandon, 26, “encouraged me to tell my story”.



Pamela described the book as “just one girl’s story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home”.



On the therapy of writing Love, Pamela, the 55-year-old added, “I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother. It’s been a healing process."



She continued, “I’m so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired.”



Both Pamela’s documentary and memoir have been set to drop on 31 January.