Everything Everywhere At Once dominates at 2023 Critics Choice Awards

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' won four prizes, including Best Picture, at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.



The blockbuster absurdist comedy-drama film written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert led with 14 nominations and came away with four trophies at the star-studded bash at Los Angeles' Fairmont Century Plaza on Sunday night (15.01.23).



The flick's haul also included Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for the power duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.



The pair beat off stiff competition from filmmaking legends such as James Cameron, Baz Luhrmann and Steven Spielberg for the former prize, and in disbelief, Scheinert showed the crowd the envelope with their names on and quipped: “It’s not a mistake!”



He went on to pay tribute to their fellow nominees and joked that it's "disgusting" the duo - who are known as the Daniels and started off making music videos - are even in the same category as their idols.



He said: “Thank you to all the storytellers and filmmakers that inspired me to become a filmmaker — you’re in the same category as me. That’s disgusting! Hello?! But you inspired me, and that means a lot. And your movies have changed my life.”



Kwan went on to thank his mother for inspiring Michelle Yeoh's character of Evelyn Wang.



He said: “She was the first person to plant the seed in my head that I could be a director.



“She [is] maybe the first Asian-American immigrant mother to ever tell their son to go to film school.”



Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor and the film also won Best Editing.



Angela Bassett was named Best Supporting Actress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.



'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser and 'Tár' star Cate Blanchett were named Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively.



'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' was named Best Comedy and also landed Best Acting Ensemble.



Daniel Radcliffe was named Best Actor In A Limited Series or Movie Made For Television for his titular role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story', which also scooped Best Movie Made For Television.



Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the SeeHer Award went to Janelle Monáe.



The ceremony was hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler.







The winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards:



BEST PICTURE



Everything Everywhere All at Once







BEST ACTRESS



Cate Blanchett – Tár







BEST ACTOR



Brendan Fraser – The Whale







BEST DIRECTOR



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once







BEST LIMITED SERIES



The Dropout (Hulu)







BEST DRAMA SERIES



Better Call Saul (AMC)







BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)







BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)







BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)







BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES



Pachinko (Apple TV+)







BEST TALK SHOW



Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)







BEST COMEDY SPECIAL



Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)







BEST ANIMATED SERIES



Harley Quinn (HBO Max)







BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick







BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN



Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon







BEST EDITING



Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once







BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP



Elvis







BEST VISUAL EFFECTS



Avatar: The Way of Water







BEST COMEDY SERIES



Abbott Elementary (ABC)







BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)







BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)







BEST ANIMATED FEATURE



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio







BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS



Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR



Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)







BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)







BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)







BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM



RRR







BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)







BEST COSTUME DESIGN



Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever







BEST SCORE



Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár







BEST SONG



Naatu Naatu – RRR







BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once







BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY



Sarah Polley – Women Talking







BEST COMEDY



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery







BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE



Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery







BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS



Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans