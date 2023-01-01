Lori Harvey and Damson Idris go Instagram official

Lori Harvey has confirmed she is dating Damson Idris.



Taking to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the Snowfall star posted a photo of himself giving Lori a kiss on the cheek.



Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Nunu," referencing the Dolce & Gabbana model's 26th birthday on Friday.



Lori later shared the same post on her account, captioning it with three white hearts.



Damson also uploaded one of the photobooth pictures featuring the couple, and simply added: "Nunu."



In photos obtained by Us Weekly, the new couple was spotted holding hands while at Lori's birthday event held at LAVO Ristorante in Los Angles on Saturday, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Daniel Kaluuya reported to be in attendance.



Previously, Lori dated Michael B. Jordan between November 2020 and June 2022.