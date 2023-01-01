Quinta Brunson insists 2023 Critics Choice Awards format was 'not my choice'

Quinta Brunson wasn't a fan of the dual prizegiving format at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.



The Abbott Elementary creator and Sarah Hyland shared the stage to announce the winners of Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the event on Sunday - but she later complained of having to present two awards at once.



Winners were announced two categories at a time, with the triumphant pair asked to take the stage simultaneously.



"Not my choice!" Quinta responded when asked about the format.



During the segment, Giancarlo Esposito won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Better Call Saul, and Jennifer Coolidge took home the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.