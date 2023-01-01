Jennifer Lopez reflects on 'emotional transition' of blending families with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has discussed the process of blending families with her husband Ben Affleck.

The Hollywood stars, who first dated in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

The On The Floor hitmaker shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben co-parents Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During an interview for the Today show aired on Monday, Jennifer opened up about her “phenomenal year”.

“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she smiled. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”

J.Lo added that 2022 was the “best year” for her since “my kids were born”.

Previously, Jennifer noted that she wanted to be an “ally” for Ben’s kids.

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," the 53-year-old explained during an interview for the December 2022 issue of Vogue magazine.

She added, "They have so many feelings. They're teens. But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

Jennifer is currently promoting her new rom-com Shotgun Wedding, which is set to debut via Prime Video on 27 January.