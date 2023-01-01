Sophia Loren leads tributes to screen icon Gina Lollobrigida

Sophia Loren has led tributes to the late Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida.



The screen icon and sex symbol, known for starring in 1953's Beat the Devil, passed away at the age of 95 on Monday.



Over the course of their careers in Italian and Hollywood, Loren and Lollobrigida were known for competing for the same roles and depicted in the media as having a long-term rivalry.



Following the news, Loren issued a statement reflecting on Lollobrigida's death.



"I'm deeply shaken and saddened," she told Italian news agency ANSA.



Elsewhere, Italy's Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tweeted Lollobrigida's "charm will remain eternal", and actress Debi Mazar posted, "Bella Vita... 95 years. She was beautiful & fabulous."



In addition, Jamie Lee Curtis posted a black-and-white snap of her father Tony Curtis posing alongside Lollobrigida. The pair co-starred in 1956's The Hunchback of Notre Dame.



"A warm Aloha to Gina! What a life and career," she captioned the photo.



Lollobrigida is survived by her estranged son, Milko Skofic Jr, and a grandson, Dimitri.