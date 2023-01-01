Kristin Chenoweth 'so proud' of Ariana Grande for Wicked role

Kristin Chenoweth says Ariana Grande is going to "put her own stamp" on the role of Glinda in the forthcoming 'Wicked' films.

The 54-year-old actress starred in the role in the hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' in 2003, and she is "so proud" of the 29-year-old pop star for taking over the part.

Quizzed on whether she speaks to Grande about the films, Chenoweth said: "Yeah, I do. She's going to put her own stamp on it. I'm so proud of her.

"I wanted her to do her Glinda. And that's what she's doing. I'm proud of her."

The big screen adaptation of the musical will be split into two movies, with the first scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2024, and the second expected to drop on Christmas Day 2025.

Asked if she thinks there is enough material for the musical - which is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire - to be split into two films, Chenoweth told 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen': "There's so much more in the books that we know about the characters, so yeah, there is.

"And I haven't read anything, but I think so. I think there is enough."

Jon M. Chu will direct the two movies, and he recently admitted "the door is always open" for Idina Menzel - who portrayed Elphaba in the Broadway musical - and Chenoweth to join the films.

He said: "The door is always open. Are you kidding? I'm not gonna say anything.

"I'm not gonna do anything yet, but of course that original cast is amazing. They've been so gracious ... They’ve only been supportive and kind."

Cynthia Erivo will portray Elphaba in the two upcoming movies.