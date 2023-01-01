Jennifer Lopez's children shocked by ending of Selena biopic

Jennifer Lopez's children were stunned by the ending of her 1997 film Selena.

During a recent appearance on the Today show, the superstar revealed that her 14-year-old twins Max and Emme have recently become interested in watching her movies.

"They've watched Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, funnily enough," she shared. "They haven't gotten into like, Out of Sight. They saw Selena."

However, J.Lo admitted that her kids were shocked to see the ending of biopic Selena, in which she portrayed late music star Selena Quintanilla.

Reflecting on their "kind of sweet" reaction, she added, "I don't think they realised that she passed away. And so, at the end of the movie, they were like, 'Nooooooooooo!'"

Jennifer was catapulted to international fame when she was cast in the project, which delved into Selena's life and career.

The Queen of Tejano Music was shot and killed in 1995 at the age of 23 by her former friend Yolanda Saldívar.