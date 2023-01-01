Leslie Jones recalls embarrassing moment she mistook Dustin Hoffman for Al Pacino

Leslie Jones once accidentally mistook Dustin Hoffman for Al Pacino.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, the Ghostbusters star recounted the time she walked up to who she thought was the Scarface actor and addressed him with "no chill whatsoever".

"I spot Al Pacino, and I go over and go, 'Oh my God, I love you, I think you are one of the best actors in this business.' I'm bowing to him and was like, 'The work that you did in The Godfather!' and then, he just looks at me and walks off and gets into the car."

Leslie thought "Al" looked at her strangely, and a short time later, a friend clarified exactly who she had been speaking to.

"And then my friend comes over and goes, 'You know that was Dustin Hoffman, right?'" the 55-year-old laughed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Leslie discussed what it was like to film period comedy Our Flag Means Death in New Zealand.

While the former Saturday Night Live star enjoyed shooting on location at first, as the locals were "so calm", she quickly became tired of the food on offer.

"I enjoyed it for the first week I was there, because you know, you're like a tourist. Then, everything is off the land, everything is really fresh out there - they don't have the same type of food," she explained. "It's a lot of lamb, a lot of heavy pie. After a week, I was like, 'I don't want no pie.' I hit my pie limit. And I never thought I'd say those words."

Season two of Our Flag Means Death, also featuring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, is now available to stream via HBO Max in the U.S.