Jeremy Renner 'with family at home' after being released from hospital

Jeremy Renner has been released from hospital after a snowplough accident.



While replying to a Mayor of Kingstown post on Twitter on Monday, the show’s star revealed that he had been released from hospital following his snowplough accident.



Jeremy was hospitalised on New Year’s Day for “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” he suffered from being run over by his snowplough near his Nevada home, his publicist told CNN at the time.



However, speaking of the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown in a tweet, Jeremy wrote, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”



The actor also shared an Instagram Story showing a snowy forest outside Reno.



“It’s a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there,” he wrote over a photo of a snow-covered path. “Reno/ Tahoe.”



The Avengers star has a long road to recovery ahead, with friends of the 52-year-old saying it could take up to two years before his health is restored.



"So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here," a source revealed, as reported by Mail Online.