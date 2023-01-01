Channing Tatum followed Zoë Kravitz fan Instagram accounts to see 'what she was up to'

Channing Tatum has admitted to following Zoë Kravitz fan Instagram accounts.

While speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview published on Tuesday, the 21 Jump Street star confessed he followed Instagram accounts managed by fans of his girlfriend Zoë Kravitz.

The outlet reported other users spotting the fan accounts in Channing’s list of people he followed on the social media platform.

“I have no chill,” he joked of the move. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor opened up about his dating history, having previously been married to Jenna Dewan and later dating Jessie J. He and Zoë met on the set of P***y Island before sparking a romance.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again,” Channing shared. “Relationships are hard for me… Even though I am a bit of a monogamist.”

The 42-year-old continued, “In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time.

“I end up trying too hard, you know?”

Recently, Channing revealed he has been working on letting go: “So I can actually experience these moments, instead of just trying to change it or something… Or being afraid that it’s not going to work out how I wanted or something.”