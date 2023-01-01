Christina Applegate slams troll for claiming plastic surgery altered her appearance

Christina Applegate has responded to a troll who posted negative comments about her appearance.



The 51-year-old, who is battling multiple sclerosis (MS), revealed she reached out on social media to someone who commented on a recent People article about her and her daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble, 11, at the Critics Choice Awards.



Applegate was shocked at the message she received in return.



"Sooooo I made the unfortunate decision to look at some comments on an article from people mag about me and my kids at the CCA," the Dead to Me actress tweeted. "Of course I told her that it wasn't nice. This was her reply."



Along with the tweet, Christina included a screenshot of the messages the individual appeared to send, which read: "MS didn't make you look that way a plastic surgeon did. And you are a scammer and are not (Christina) Applegate."



A second message read, "And a bad plastic surgeon at that."



In addition to interfering with the filming of her Netflix series Dead To Me, MS - which disrupts brain-body communication - caused a 40-pound (18 kilograms) weight increase and a deterioration in Applegate's mobility.



Applegate attended the 28th Critics Choice Awards on Sunday. It marked her first appearance at an awards ceremony since disclosing her MS diagnosis in 2021.



She was nominated for best actress in a comedy series at the awards but lost to Jean Smart, who won for her work in Hacks.