Anika Noni Rose ties the knot with Jason Dirden

Anika Noni Rose has revealed she got married to Jason Dirden in October.



In a cover story for Brides magazine published on Tuesday, The Princess and the Frog voice star revealed she exchanged personalised vows with her former Broadway co-star at The Paramour Estate in Los Angeles.



"Without consulting each other we ended up using the same phrase at the end of each (of our vows). We couldn't have planned it better," Anika recalled to the publication.



Their wedding was officiated by Euphoria star Colman Domingo on the lawn of the mansion.



Anika and Jason met in 2014 when they both were cast in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun and were friends for a couple of years before their relationship turned romantic. Jason proposed in December 2021 and they organised their wedding within the space of eight weeks after realising that mid-October was the only available window in their work schedules.



The Let the Right One In actress admitted they had to come up with their plans from scratch, saying, "I didn't grow up dreaming about a wedding. That just wasn't me. I know some girls who had dresses picked out at 12."



Reflecting on her big day, the 50-year-old told readers to embrace the imperfections.



"My grandma always told me, 'Every kick is a boost,'" Anika explained. "Things are going to go wrong, but everything that went 'wrong' during our planning was followed by something better. You may find that your 'plan B' couldn't be more perfect. We sure did."



Anika and Jason were so private about their relationship that they only publicly confirmed they were together with their Brides wedding announcement.