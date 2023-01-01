Julia Louis-Dreyfus says Thunderbolts role is full of 'secrecy'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her role in 'Thunderbolts' is shrouded in "secrecy".



The 62-year-old actress will star in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and claims that film chiefs went to extreme lengths to keep her identity under wraps on set.



Julia told Variety: "There's so much secrecy around it. When I first started shooting, I had to go to set wearing a black cloak with a hood and keep my head down so nobody could see it was me walking into the soundstage."



The 'Veep' star revealed that she lobbied for Valentine to have a purple streak in her hair in the movie, which is slated for release in July 2024.



Julia explained: "I did this to see if I can get some respect from these people in my family.



"I thought purple would make it a little more of this world today. And I didn't want her to look too much like Cruella."



Louis-Dreyfus has also demanded that her character gets the chance to "kick some ass" in the film.



She said: "I pitched it; I told them I really want to fight. I haven't seen the script yet – we'll see if that happens."



However, Julia admits that the physical demands of a Marvel part are off-putting.



She said: "Ugh. I guess I'd better get in shape."



Julia is grateful to have the opportunity to be a movie star at this stage of her career as she didn't want to be pushed onto the big screen after starring in 'Seinfeld' and having children Henry, 30, and Charlie, 25, with her husband Brad Hall.



The former 'Saturday Night Live' star recalled: "There was a push for that. The issue for me was, I started having my kids during 'Seinfeld', so I really didn't do movies. I passed on a lot of projects because we were filming 22 episodes a year.



"You'd have these few months off, and I couldn't bear the idea of going back to work. It was not comfortable for me, emotionally. To be a mother of kids who also works outside the home is quite the undertaking."



Read the full interview at https://variety.com/2023/film/features/julia-louis-dreyfus-movie-veep-seinfeld-you-hurt-my-feelings-1235489628.