Ben Savage enters the race for California House of Representatives seat

Ben Savage has filed to enter the race for a seat in the California House of Representatives.



According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the Boy Meets World star has filed the paperwork entering him in the race to represent California’s 30th district in the House of Representatives.



The United States congressional seat, which covers part of Los Angeles and cities north of the area, has been held by Democrat leader Adam Schiff since 3 January this year.



Ben, 42, has entered the race to represent the district as a Democrat, reportedly in anticipation of Schiff’s upcoming run in the Senate. Just Jared has speculated that Schiff would run for Senator Dianne Feinstein’s position.



Ben interned for Senator Arlen Specter while studying at Stanford University. He previously ran for the Los Angeles City Council in November 2022, gaining 6.3% of the vote and landing in seventh place.



From 1993 to 2000, Savage starred as Cory Matthews on ABC's Boy Meets World, and again from 2014 to 2017 on its Disney Channel spinoff Girl Meets World.



He is the brother of Fred Savage, the actor/director of The Wonder Years.